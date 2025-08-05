TGTX Down as Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Briumvi Sales Drive Top Line

TG Therapeutics TGTX reported earnings of 17 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025, which substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The company had reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $141.1 million, up almost 92% year over year, driven by the strong demand for the company’s sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy). The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and Switzerland.

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Shares of TG Therapeutics were down 18% on Aug. 4, probably due to the mixed earnings announcement.

TGTX's Q2 Earnings in Detail

Briumvi's net product sales were $138.8 million in the second quarter in the United States, reflecting an increase of 91% year over year. Sales of the drug increased 16% sequentially.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $2.3 million in the reported quarter, compared with $0.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

TG Therapeutics has an agreement with Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals for the ex-U.S. commercialization of Briumvi, wherein the company is entitled to receive payments upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones and targets.

Research and development expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) increased around 83.3% year over year to $27.5 million due to higher manufacturing expenses related to the development of the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $43.5 million, up almost 36.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2025, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $278.9 million compared with $276.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Guidance Raised

Owing to the continued growth in Briumvi revenues, TG Therapeutics raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2025.

The company now expects to record worldwide revenues of approximately $585 million in 2025 compared with the earlier expectation of $575 million.

For full-year 2025, net product sales of Briumvi are expected to be in the band of $570-$575 million in the United States, compared with the earlier projection of $560 million.

Operating expenses (excluding non-cash compensation and cost of goods sold) are expected to be around $300 million for full-year 2025 (unchanged from the previous guidance).

TGTX's Pipeline Updates

Several additional studies on Briumvi targeting other autoimmune diseases are currently ongoing.

The company plans to begin patient enrollment into the phase III pivotal program for subcutaneous Briumvi in RMS later in 2025.

Briumvi is also being studied for treating patients with myasthenia gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness.

TG Therapeutics is also developing azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy, in a phase I study for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

TGTX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

