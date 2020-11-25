TGT vs. TJX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Discount Stores stocks have likely encountered both Target (TGT) and TJX (TJX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Target and TJX are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TGT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.54, while TJX has a forward P/E of 158.19. We also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 15.07.

Another notable valuation metric for TGT is its P/B ratio of 6.69. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TJX has a P/B of 13.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TGT's Value grade of B and TJX's Value grade of D.

Both TGT and TJX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TGT is the superior value option right now.

