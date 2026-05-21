TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Target Corporation TGT used its first-quarter 2026earnings callto argue that a stronger-than-expected quarter was more than a clean beat. Management framed the period as an early test of its refreshed strategy, with signs that merchandising changes, higher store investment and operational fixes are starting to resonate.

That message came with restraint. Executives repeatedly said one quarter does not define success, even as they raised the sales outlook and pointed to broad-based traffic, digital and category strength.

TGT Pushes a Growth-First Message

Chief executive officer Michael Fiddelke centered the call on sustainable growth, not a one-quarter rebound. He said that the company is trying to lead with merchandising authority, improve the guest experience, accelerate technology and strengthen execution across the business.

The quarter gave management room to make that case. Net sales rose 6.7% to $25.44 billion, while comparable sales increased 5.6%, driven mainly by a 4.4% gain in traffic. Reported EPS of $1.71 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 21.28%, and revenues topped the $24.46 billion estimate by 4.06%.

Even so, Fiddelke kept returning to the same point: the company is still early in the process. He noted that first-quarter results were helped by an easier comparison and said that the broader consumer backdrop remains uncertain.

Target Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Target Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target Leans Harder Into Priority Categories

Chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester laid out a more targeted category strategy aimed at busy families. She said that Target is maintaining broad relevance but investing more aggressively in areas such as beauty, health and wellness, food, baby and kids, women’s style, home, and culture-driven categories like toys and entertainment.

Her remarks made clear that management sees assortment change as a central growth lever. Target added about 1,500 wellness items and 3,000 food items in the quarter, while baby saw both assortment upgrades and in-store service tests, including a baby concierge in select stores.

Sylvester tied some of the strongest proof points to those moves. She cited double-digit growth in wellness-related categories, better baby trends in the back half of the quarter and strong response to limited-time partnerships, including Parke, Roller Rabbit and Pokémon.

TGT Says Stores & Supply Chain are Improving

Chief operating officer Lisa Roath focused on execution, wherein Target has faced pressure in recent years. She said store experience metrics reached three-year highs in the quarter, with better scores around wait times, product availability, cleanliness and team interactions.

The company is still treating in-stock performance as unfinished work. Roath said product findability and on-shelf availability remain the biggest friction points, especially in food and during evenings and weekends, though top-item availability improved year over year.

Management pointed to both labor and network spending as fixes. Target has trained more than 300,000 team members, is putting more payroll into peak periods, opened seven stores in the quarter and said it remains on track for more than 30 openings this year. It also highlighted new facilities in Houston and Colorado to improve upstream flow and food distribution.

Target Raises Sales View But Stays Careful

Chief financial officer Jim Lee provided the clearest numerical signal from the call. The company expects full-year net sales growth of around 4%, two percentage points above its prior outlook, and said that EPS should land near the high end of the previous $7.50 to $8.50.

Lee still struck a guarded tone. He said that the second quarter brings the toughest comparison of the year, including the anniversary of last year’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch, and that higher tax refunds likely helped consumer spending in the first quarter more than they will later in the year.

That caution also showed up in the margin commentary. The gross margin improved 80 basis points to 29%, but SG&A rose as the company invested in payroll, training, incentives, capital projects and marketing. Management said that those are deliberate investments tied to long-term growth rather than short-term reactions.

TGT Q&A Focuses on Durability & Margins

Analysts pressed management on whether the quarter reflected company-specific improvement or temporary outside factors. A UBS analyst asked how much of the comp strength could be traced to tax refunds, while a Wolfe Research analyst asked about the second-quarter momentum and how much reinvestment would be needed to sustain it.

Management projected confidence in strategy, but was cautious when it came to forecasting. Fiddelke said that the best evidence was guest response, wherein Target had already made assortment and experience changes, while Lee said only about half of the full-year sales guidance increase was driven by the first quarter itself, with the rest reflecting a somewhat better view of the balance of the year.

Questions also probed the scale of category resets and the path to better margins. Executives said that food, beauty and home changes are still unfolding, with home described as a multiyear effort, and reiterated that sustained top-line growth and productivity are the clearest route to stronger margin performance over time.

Target Leaves the Call in Build Mode

The closing message from management was consistent with the rest of the call. Executives described the quarter as encouraging validation that the strategy is working, but not as evidence that the turnaround is complete.

That posture matters because the company is committing to broad operational and merchandising change at the same time it is navigating a cautious consumer environment. Coming out of the call, Target’s direction looked clearer: protect flexibility, keep investing in stores and category relevance, and try to turn better traffic trends into steadier long-term growth.

What TGT’s Zacks Signals Indicate

TGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with Value, Growth and Momentum Scores of B and a VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, stronger Style Scores indicate better expected near-term performance characteristics, and the A-rated VGM score signals a favorable blend of value, growth and momentum traits.

The rank tempers that signal. Zacks places the greatest weight on earnings estimate revisions, and a Zacks Rank #3 is more neutral than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). That leaves TGT with supportive Style Scores but a less decisive overall ranking, which can change as estimates are revised following the quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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