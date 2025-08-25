TGS Wins Large Offshore Indonesia Seismic Contract

(RTTNews) - TGS ASA (TGS.OL, TGSGY), an energy data and intelligence company, on Monday announced it has been awarded a large streamer contract offshore Indonesia, covering about 10,000 square kilometers.

The project is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will run for approximately eight months.

The company said most of the survey will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes, while the final phase, lasting about one month, will involve 4D seismic data acquisition for production monitoring.

On Friday, TGS closed trading 2.04% higher at NOK 77.55 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

