TGS Secures Major Contract in India’s Energy Sector

November 20, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS has secured a significant 3D streamer contract with ONGC in the Mahanadi basin, enhancing its presence in India’s energy sector. This contract, set to commence in January 2025, reinforces TGS’s commitment to delivering top-notch seismic data solutions. The deal marks a crucial step in TGS’s global strategy to lead in energy data acquisition.

