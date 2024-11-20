TGS Secures Major Contract in India’s Energy Sector

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

TGS has secured a significant 3D streamer contract with ONGC in the Mahanadi basin, enhancing its presence in India’s energy sector. This contract, set to commence in January 2025, reinforces TGS’s commitment to delivering top-notch seismic data solutions. The deal marks a crucial step in TGS’s global strategy to lead in energy data acquisition.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.