TGS Secures Key 2025 Streamer Contract in Europe

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured its first 3D streamer contract for the 2025 Northwest Europe summer season, reflecting increased bidding activity in the region. The acquisition, set to commence in May and last approximately 35 days, highlights TGS’s strong market position and the growing global demand for their services. This shift from multi-client to contract work in Northwest Europe aligns with broader industry trends.

