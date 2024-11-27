TGS Nopec Issues Incentive Shares to Key Employees

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.
TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has issued Performance Share Units (PSUs) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 408 key employees as part of their long-term incentive plan. These shares are set to vest in 2027, contingent on employment status and performance metrics, and could potentially result in the issuance of up to 1.9 million new shares. This initiative highlights TGS’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance and shareholder value.
