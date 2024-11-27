TGS Nopec Issues Incentive Shares to Key Employees

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has issued Performance Share Units (PSUs) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 408 key employees as part of their long-term incentive plan. These shares are set to vest in 2027, contingent on employment status and performance metrics, and could potentially result in the issuance of up to 1.9 million new shares. This initiative highlights TGS’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.