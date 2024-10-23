News & Insights

TGS Expands Birmingham 3D Seismic Survey for Enhanced Insights

October 23, 2024

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS, a leader in energy data, is expanding its Birmingham 3D seismic survey, strategically targeting key formations in the Appalachian Basin. This project aims to provide critical insights for exploration and production success, leveraging advanced seismic imaging and an extensive well-log database. The enhanced dataset is expected to be available to clients by the end of 2025.

