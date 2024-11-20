News & Insights

Stocks

TGS ASA Announces Bond Redemption Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TGS ASA’s subsidiary, Petroleum Geo-Services AS, has announced its intention to redeem all outstanding bonds, valued at USD 450 million, with a settlement date expected on 5 December 2024. This move involves a redemption price set at 109.5% of the face value, aiming to optimize financial strategies. TGS continues to leverage its advanced data technologies to support the global energy sector.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.