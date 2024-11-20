TGS ASA Announces Bond Redemption Strategy

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TGS ASA’s subsidiary, Petroleum Geo-Services AS, has announced its intention to redeem all outstanding bonds, valued at USD 450 million, with a settlement date expected on 5 December 2024. This move involves a redemption price set at 109.5% of the face value, aiming to optimize financial strategies. TGS continues to leverage its advanced data technologies to support the global energy sector.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.