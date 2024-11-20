TGS ASA Announces Bond Redemption Strategy

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.
TGS ASA’s subsidiary, Petroleum Geo-Services AS, has announced its intention to redeem all outstanding bonds, valued at USD 450 million, with a settlement date expected on 5 December 2024. This move involves a redemption price set at 109.5% of the face value, aiming to optimize financial strategies. TGS continues to leverage its advanced data technologies to support the global energy sector.
