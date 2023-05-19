TGS ASA - ADR (TGSGY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

TGS ASA - ADR said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in TGS ASA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGSGY is 0.18%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 2,521K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TGS ASA - ADR is 21.86. The forecasts range from a low of 19.39 to a high of $24.18. The average price target represents an increase of 45.75% from its latest reported closing price of 15.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TGS ASA - ADR is 765MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 2,334K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FOKFX - Fidelity OTC K6 Portfolio holds 187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGSGY by 5.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.