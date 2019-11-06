TGNA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.75, changing hands as low as $14.67 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGNA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.24 per share, with $16.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.72.

