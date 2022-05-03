TGLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.07, changing hands as high as $24.58 per share. Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGLS's low point in its 52 week range is $11.51 per share, with $34.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.