TGI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.13, changing hands as high as $25.40 per share. Triumph Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.28 per share, with $29.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.34.

