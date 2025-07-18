$TGEN stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TGEN stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,452,824 of trading volume.

$TGEN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TGEN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TGEN stock page ):

$TGEN insiders have traded $TGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN LAFAILLE (VP of Business Development) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,000 and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $345,800.

$TGEN Hedge Fund Activity

$TGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $TGEN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 610,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,148,000

PFG INVESTMENTS, LLC added 62,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $425,156

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 12,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,875



