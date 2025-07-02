$TGEN stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TGEN stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,222,403 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TGEN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TGEN stock page:
$TGEN Insider Trading Activity
$TGEN insiders have traded $TGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN LAFAILLE (VP of Business Development) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,000 and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $345,800.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TGEN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 12,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,875
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TGEN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.