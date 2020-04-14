TGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.58, changing hands as high as $19.95 per share. Tallgrass Energy LP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.93 per share, with $25.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.53.

