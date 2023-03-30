TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed the most recent trading day at $14.63, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TG Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.36, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.41 million, up 167.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.21 per share and revenue of $88.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.12% and +3073.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TG Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.05% lower. TG Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

