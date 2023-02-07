TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed the most recent trading day at $18.43, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 58.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TG Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.04 million, down 98.28% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TG Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.83% lower. TG Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

