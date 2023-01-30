TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 23.67% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TG Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TG Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.04 million, down 98.28% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TG Therapeutics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. TG Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.