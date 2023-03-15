TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 21.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

TG Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.36 million, up 115.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $82.22 million, which would represent changes of +16.44% and +2853.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TG Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.81% lower. TG Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.