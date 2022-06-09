TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Soars 18.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TG Therapeutics TGTX shares rallied 18.7% in the last trading session to close at $5.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations for TGTX’s pipeline candidates targeting B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the most advanced candidate in the company’s pipeline is ublituximab, which has been developed as a potential treatment for patients with relapsing forms (RMS) of multiple sclerosis. A regulatory filing for the candidate in RMS is currently under FDA review and a decision is expected by year-end.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17%. Revenues are expected to be $0.09 million, down 94.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TG Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

TG Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. One other stock in the same industry, Stryker SYK, finished the last trading session 1.8% lower at $226.67. SYK has returned 1.4% over the past month.

For Stryker , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to $2.28. This represents a change of +1.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Stryker currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

