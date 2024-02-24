TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 30.89

The average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TGTX) has been revised to 30.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 29.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.92% from the latest reported closing price of 13.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.16%, an increase of 36.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 96,010K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,848K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 61.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,280K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 65.05% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 4,047K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 64.52% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,385K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 75.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 614.37% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

