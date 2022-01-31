TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Moves 17.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

TG Therapeutics TGTX shares soared 17.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 57.3% loss over the past four weeks.

This surge was most likely attributable to the recovery of the share prices of TG Therapeutics after they plunged significantly in the last week following a SEC filing by the company. Per the SEC filing, the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the studies of the U2 combination (UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab) being conducted by the company for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma indications.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $11.2 million, up 27887.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TG Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.