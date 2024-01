(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Wednesday announced that it expects fourth quarter Briumvi U.S.net product revenue to be $40 million and full year revenue to be $89 million.

Briumvi is a monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells and is indicated for the treatment of adults with Relapsing multiple sclerosis.

