TG Therapeutics Stock Rises 7% on Strong Q4 & 2025 Preliminary Results

TG Therapeutics’ TGTX shares rose nearly 7% in after-hours trading, following the release of preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 13, which beat expectations.

TGTX issued bullish guidance for 2026 and outlined some key anticipated milestones related to Briumvi label expansion studies and other pipeline candidates.

TG Therapeutics’ top line primarily comprises product sales from Briumvi, along with royalty and other revenues. Briumvi is approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

Over the past year, TG Therapeutics shares have declined 7.7% against the industry’s growth of 18.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q4 & FY2025 Preliminary Results

TG Therapeutics expects total global revenues of approximately $616 million for full-year 2025, exceeding the guidance of $600 million, provided with the third-quarter 2025 earnings release in November. The preliminary sales number also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $604 million.

Briumvi U.S. net product revenues are expected to be approximately $182 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

For full-year 2025, Briumvi net product sales are expected to be around $594 million in the United States, surpassing the company’s November guidance of around $585 million.

TGTX's 2026 Outlook & Pipeline Goals

TG Therapeutics expects worldwide total revenues in the range of $875 million to $900 million in 2026, including net product revenues of approximately $825 million to $850 million from Briumvi sales in the United States. The 2026 guidance range indicates potential double-digit year-over-year growth compared with the expected 2025 numbers.

TGTX expects operating expenses of around $350 million for the full year 2026.

In 2026, TGTX expects to advance several key milestones across its development pipeline. It recently completed patient enrollment in the phase III ENHANCE study which is evaluating the potential to consolidate the day one and day 15 infusions of Briumvi into a single 600-mg infusion on day one. TG Therapeutics plans to announce pivotal topline data from the ENHANCE study in mid-year 2026.

TG Therapeutics is developing a self-administered subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi for RMS in a pivotal phase III study. A self-injectable version of Briumvi could allow patients to administer doses themselves at their convenience, lowering the need for visits to medical centers for intravenous infusion. Pivotal topline data from the subcutaneous Briumvi (ublituximab) program are expected to be announced in late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

Besides Briumvi, TG Therapeutics is also developing azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy, in a phase I study for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Preliminary phase I data from the azer-cel study is expected to be announced in the second half of 2026.

TG Therapeutics’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TGTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are MannKind MNKD, Keros Therapeutics KROS, and Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for MannKind’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from 7 cents to 9 cents. Shares of MNKD have declined 7.1% over the past year.

MannKind’s earnings beat estimates in two quarters, missed in one and were in line in the remaining quarter with the average surprise being 33.33%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics have narrowed from $3.65 to $3.47. KROS shares have risen 87.1% over the past year.

Keros Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 9098.63%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ 2026 earnings per share have declined from 67 cents to 65 cents. Shares of FOLD have increased 54.3% over the past year.

Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in one quarter and missed in the remaining three trailing quarters with the negative average earnings surprise being 20.21%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.