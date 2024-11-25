TG Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TG Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $43.8, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.38% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TG Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $30.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $55.00 $49.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Announces Buy $50.00 - Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TG Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TG Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TG Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TG Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

Financial Insights: TG Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TG Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -49.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TG Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TG Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TG Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, TG Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

