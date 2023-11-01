TG Therapeutics Spikes After Reporting Q3 Profit Vs. Loss Last Year

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares are gaining more than 25 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the third quarter, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings for the commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company were $0.113 million or $0.73 per share compared to loss of $35.82 million or $0.26 per share last year.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.12 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $165.82 million from $94 thousands in the prior year. Street estimates were $46.56 million.

Currently, shares are at $9.79, up 25.87 percent from the previous close of $7.73 on a volume of 19,449,036.

