News & Insights

Markets
TGTX

TG Therapeutics Spikes After Reporting Q3 Profit Vs. Loss Last Year

November 01, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares are gaining more than 25 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the third quarter, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings for the commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company were $0.113 million or $0.73 per share compared to loss of $35.82 million or $0.26 per share last year.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.12 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $165.82 million from $94 thousands in the prior year. Street estimates were $46.56 million.

Currently, shares are at $9.79, up 25.87 percent from the previous close of $7.73 on a volume of 19,449,036.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.