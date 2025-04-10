TG Therapeutics Shares Rise Almost 30% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX have rallied 29.5% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 11.2%.

The company’s sole marketed drug Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in December 2022. Sales of the drug exceeded management’s expectations in 2024.

The company’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Briumvi and royalty and other revenues.

Briumvi has been witnessing strong adoption from patients in recent quarters and the trend is likely to continue in 2025. Net product sales of Briumvi were $313.7 million in 2024 compared with $92 million recorded in 2023.

The better-than-expected sales performance of Briumvi can be attributed as the reason for the stock’s increase during the said time.



TGTX's Key Developments Related to Briumvi

TG Therapeutics expects to record worldwide revenues of around $540 million in 2025, including net product revenues of almost $525 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

The company has obtained three additional patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Briumvi, which extended the drug’s patent protection through 2042. This should protect Briumvi sales from generic erosion in the United States.

TG Therapeutics is developing a self-administered subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi for treating patients with RMS. Last August, the company initiated a phase I study evaluating subcutaneous Briumvi in patients with RMS.

It is also conducting a phase I study evaluating subcutaneous Briumvi in patients with myasthenia gravis.

TGTX's Other Pipeline Studies

TG Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL to acquire global rights to DTIL’s allogeneic CD19 CAR T therapy, azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), for the treatment of certain autoimmune disorders in January 2024.

The FDA cleared the investigational new drug application (IND) for azer-cel for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2024.

Enrollment of participants in the phase I study on azer-cel in progressive MS is expected to begin shortly.

The strong adoption for Briumvi, along with an encouraging pipeline progress, should continue drive TGTX stock in 2025.

TGTX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. JAZZ and Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $22.11 to $23.33 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 increased from $23.23 to $23.35. Year to date, shares of JAZZ have declined 10.6%.

JAZZ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.20%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings per share have increased from $5.40 to $7.00 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 increased from $9.15 to $10.84. Year to date, shares of KRYS have rallied 7.4%.

KRYS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.29%.

