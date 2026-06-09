BioTech
TGTX

TG Therapeutics Reports Strong Phase 1 Data In Myasthenia Gravis

June 09, 2026 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) announced that 82% of patients in its Phase 1 study of subcutaneous BRIUMVI for myasthenia gravis achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in daily living scores, with a mean gain of more than four points.

The trial enrolled 11 adults with AChR-antibody-positive myasthenia gravis, showing consistent reductions across disease measures over 24 weeks. Median time to improvement was 30 days, and the therapy was generally well tolerated, with safety in line with the established IV formulation.

Building on these results TG has initiated a randomized Phase 2 study designed as a potential registration-directed trial. The approach combines rapid symptom control from FcRn inhibition with longer-term disease modification through B-cell depletion, aiming to reduce the burden of chronic therapy.

CEO Michael S. Weiss said the findings mark an important milestone in expanding BRIUMVI's potential beyond multiple sclerosis, underscoring the company's strategy to establish a differentiated treatment paradigm in multiple sclerosis, underscoring the company's strategy to establish a differentiated treatment paradigm in myasthenia gravis.

TGTX has traded between $25.28 and $44.65 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $42.14, up 2.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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