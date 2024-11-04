TG Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS 2c, consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $83.88M, consensus $81.71M. Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The positive feedback and uptake of BRIUMVI in the marketplace continues to outpace our expectations and we are excited to share with you the results of another quarter of growth and execution of our BRIUMVI launch and pipeline development. With $83.3 million of U.S. BRIUMVI net sales for the third quarter and continued strong commercial launch effort, we believe we are on a path for continued growth into the end of the year and into 2025 and further toward our long-term goal of becoming the number one prescribed anti-CD20 in terms of dynamic market share.” Mr. Weiss continued, “Everyone at TG is focused on individuals living with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, and to that end, we continue to make strides with our clinical programs designed to improve their treatment experience, including shortening infusion times, minimizing infusion visits, offering a subcutaneous BRIUMVI option, and developing novel treatments such as our allogeneic CD19 CAR-T. We look forward to a strong close to 2024 and are excited for further progress in 2025 both commercially and clinically.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TGTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.