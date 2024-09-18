News & Insights

TG Therapeutics Reports BRIUMVI Data From ENHANCE Phase 3b Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics (TGTX) presented updated data from the ENHANCE Phase 3b trial evaluating BRIUMVI in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company said the data showed rapid 30 minute infusions were well tolerated. Data also showed that patients switching from prior anti-CD20 treatment can successfully eliminate initial BRIUMVI infusion.

Michael Weiss, CEO, said, "This study initially focused on patients switching from a prior anti-CD20 therapy in a B-cell depleted state, and we believe the data emerging from this study continues to support that these patients can successfully make that transition conveniently and safely without the initial 150 mg, 4-hour BRIUMVI infusion."

