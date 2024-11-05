TG Therapeutics price target raised to $45 from $43 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg raised the firm’s price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $45 from $43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Briumvi revenue in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm now has increased confidence in Briumvi’s growth prospects.

