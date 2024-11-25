News & Insights

TG Therapeutics price target raised to $43 from $30 at JPMorgan

November 25, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $43 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that with a potential SC Briumvi formulation coming into view beginning in the first half of 2025, it updated TG’s model to reflect risk adjusted Briumvi forecasts within the at-home/self-administered anti-CD20 segment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. At $3.5B, the analyst’s peak Briumvi SC forecast assumes market entry beginning in 2028 and ultimately garnering 35% share of the self-administered CD20 segment. JPMorgan sees an increasingly attractive setup to TG shares in the mid-term.

