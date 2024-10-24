TG Therapeutics price target raised to $38 from $34 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $38 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following its high-volume relapsing Multiple Sclerosis physician survey. The firm told investors that Briumvi has “robust” near- and long-term share gain prospects, which improved further relative to prior comparable surveys conducted in 2023 and 2021. B. Riley added that its survey does not factor in the impact of Briumvi subcutaneous market entry, which the firm said remains of high investor interest. According to B. Riley, the price target increase reflects an estimated 2029 share assumption adjustment from 8% to 9%.

