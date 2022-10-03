TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) investors are sitting on a loss of 82% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) share price up 30% in a single quarter. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 82%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

TG Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year TG Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 188%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 82% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:TGTX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TG Therapeutics shareholders are down 82% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TG Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for TG Therapeutics you should know about.

