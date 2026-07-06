TG Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Trial Of BRIUMVI In Treatment-Resistant Schizophrenia

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) on Monday announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating BRIUMVI in adults with treatment-resistant schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe psychiatric disorder characterized by disruptions in thought, perception, emotion, and behavior. Symptoms may include hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and cognitive impairment, often resulting in significant functional disability. BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells. It is designed with a lack of certain sugar molecules normally expressed on the antibody - a modification intended to enable efficient B-cell depletion at low doses. The drug received FDA approval in December 2022 for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), including clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) and active secondary progressive MS (SPMS). The Phase 2 study is an open-label, single-arm, multicenter trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BRIUMVI. The company expects to enroll about 60 participants with schizophrenia who continue to experience significant symptoms despite receiving standard-of-care antipsychotic treatment. The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients achieving at least a 20% reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) score from the baseline at Week 12. The PANSS score is a standard measure of clinical response in schizophrenia studies. Secondary endpoints include additional efficacy measures, as well as safety and tolerability assessments.

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