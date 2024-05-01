TG Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$10.707 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$39.232 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 713.5% to $63.474 million from $7.803 million last year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

