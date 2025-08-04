TG Therapeutics Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $28.18 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $6.87 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 92.1% to $141.14 million from $73.46 million last year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.18 Mln. vs. $6.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $141.14 Mln vs. $73.46 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $570 - $575 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.