TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on May 5, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook

TG Therapeutics will hold a conference call on May 5, 2025, to discuss Q1 results and business outlook.

Potential Positives

TG Therapeutics is hosting a conference call on May 5, 2025, to discuss first-quarter results and provide a business outlook, demonstrating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has received FDA approval for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), expanding its market presence in the treatment of B-cell diseases, specifically for multiple sclerosis.

BRIUMVI® has also been approved by the European Commission and the UK’s MHRA, increasing its international market potential and validating the company’s product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial results or projections, which may lead to uncertainty or speculation about the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2025.



The lack of detailed information regarding the business outlook for the remainder of 2025 may concern investors looking for guidance and clarity on future expectations.



Potential investors may perceive the need for a conference call to discuss results as indicative of previous performance issues that require explanation.

When will TG Therapeutics hold itsearnings conference call

TG Therapeutics will hold itsearnings conference callon May 5, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I participate in the TG Therapeutics conference call?

To participate, call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.) with the conference title "TG Therapeutics Earnings Call".

Where can I find the live webcast of theearnings call

A live webcast will be available on the Events page in the Investors & Media section of TG Therapeutics' website.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, an audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay on the website for 30 days after the call.

What is the focus of TG Therapeutics as a biopharmaceutical company?

TG Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing novel treatments for B-cell diseases, including their FDA-approved product BRIUMVI®.

$TGTX Insider Trading Activity

$TGTX insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE N CHARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $754,875

SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382 .

. YANN ECHELARD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $489,600

SAGAR LONIAL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $152,200

$TGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TGTX stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held, Monday, May 5, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide a business outlook for the remainder of 2025. Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.





In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Earnings Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at



www.tgtherapeutics.com



. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at



www.tgtherapeutics.com



, for a period of 30 days after the call.





TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.







ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS







TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline of investigational medicines, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features in Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit



www.tgtherapeutics.com



, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter)



@TGTherapeutics



and on



LinkedIn



.









