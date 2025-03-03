TG THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $TGTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TG THERAPEUTICS ($TGTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $108,190,000, beating estimates of $101,952,743 by $6,237,257.

TG THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

TG THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

LAURENCE N CHARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $754,875

SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382 .

. YANN ECHELARD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $489,600

SAGAR LONIAL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $152,200

TG THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of TG THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

