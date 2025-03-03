News & Insights

Stocks
TGTX

TG THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $TGTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

TG THERAPEUTICS ($TGTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $108,190,000, beating estimates of $101,952,743 by $6,237,257.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TGTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TG THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

TG THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAURENCE N CHARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $754,875
  • SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382.
  • YANN ECHELARD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $489,600
  • SAGAR LONIAL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $152,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TG THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of TG THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 2,565,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,216,192
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,051,762 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,990,713
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,835,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,237,322
  • DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,725,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,922,500
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,655,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,818,510
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,466,433 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,139,633
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 982,070 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,560,307

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.