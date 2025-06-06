TG Therapeutics CEO Michael S. Weiss to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

TG Therapeutics' CEO will speak at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

TG Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its Chairman and CEO, Michael S. Weiss, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on June 10, 2025, at 10:40 am ET. A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the company's website. TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for B-cell diseases, and it has received FDA approval for its drug BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) for certain forms of multiple sclerosis. The company has also secured approvals in Europe and the UK for BRIUMVI® for similar indications. Further details can be found on their website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

Participation by the CEO in a significant industry conference highlights the company's visibility and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Approval of BRIUMVI® by the FDA, European Commission, and MHRA underscores the company's successful development and commercialization of a novel treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The company showcases its ongoing commitment to innovation with a research pipeline that includes several investigational medicines aimed at B-cell diseases.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Michael S. Weiss speaking at the conference?

Michael S. Weiss will participate in the conference on June 10, 2025, at 10:40am ET.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the fireside chat?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Events page of the Company’s website.

What is the focus of TG Therapeutics?

TG Therapeutics focuses on developing novel treatments for B-cell diseases.

What approvals has BRIUMVI® received?

BRIUMVI® has received FDA approval for multiple sclerosis and approvals from the EC and MHRA in Europe and the UK.

How can I contact TG Therapeutics for investor relations?

You can contact Investor Relations via email at ir@tgtxinc.com or by phone at 1.877.575.TGTX (8489).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TGTX Insider Trading Activity

$TGTX insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $TGTX stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 46



th



Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, FL on June 9-11, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:40am ET.





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at



http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events



.







ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS







TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features, in Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit



www.tgtherapeutics.com,



and follow us on X (formerly Twitter)



@TGTherapeutics



and on



LinkedIn.



BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc. BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.





CONTACT:







Investor





Relations







Email:





ir@tgtxinc.com









Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4







Media





Relations:







Email:





media@tgtxinc.com









Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.