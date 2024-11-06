Bullish option flow detected in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with 5,007 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 62.81%. Nov-24 28 calls and Jan-25 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 850 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGTX:
- TG Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- TG Therapeutics price target raised to $45 from $43 at Ladenburg
- TG Therapeutics Boosts Revenue Outlook Amidst Growth
- B. Riley remains a buyer of TG Therapeutics on weakness following Q3 results
- TG Therapeutics price target raised to $55 from $49 at H.C. Wainwright
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.