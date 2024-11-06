TG Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with 5,007 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 62.81%. Nov-24 28 calls and Jan-25 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 850 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

