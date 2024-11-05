TG Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with 2,340 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 62.65%. Dec-24 28 calls and Nov-24 28 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.
