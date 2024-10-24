TG Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with 1,660 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 90.56%. 11/8 weekly 24.5 calls and 11/8 weekly 27 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

