TG Therapeutics' Briumvi Launched In Europe

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Monday said its briumvi indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) has been launched in Germany, the first European country, by its ex-US commercialization partner Neuraxpharm Group.

As per the agreement with Neuraxpharm, TG Therapeutics will receive a milestone payment of $12.5 million for the first launch of briumvi in a European country.

Briumvi is currently available in the US for patients with RMS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The drug is also approved by the European Commission and UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to treat patients with RMS.

