News & Insights

Markets
TGTX

TG Therapeutics' Briumvi Launched In Europe

February 26, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Monday said its briumvi indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) has been launched in Germany, the first European country, by its ex-US commercialization partner Neuraxpharm Group.

As per the agreement with Neuraxpharm, TG Therapeutics will receive a milestone payment of $12.5 million for the first launch of briumvi in a European country.

Briumvi is currently available in the US for patients with RMS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The drug is also approved by the European Commission and UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to treat patients with RMS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.