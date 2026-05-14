TG Therapeutics (BIT:1TGTX) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 43.14

The average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics (BIT:1TGTX) has been revised to €43.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of €39.02 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €14.97 to a high of €64.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.77% from the latest reported closing price of €29.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TGTX is 0.11%, an increase of 36.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 120,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,274K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,603K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,029K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TGTX by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,404K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGTX by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,211K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TGTX by 1.56% over the last quarter.

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