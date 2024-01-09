News & Insights

TG Therapeutics Acquires Worldwide License Agreement For Precision's Cell Therapy Program

January 09, 2024 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a worldwide license to Precision BioSciences, Inc.'s Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel) program.

This program constitutes an allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy program that is primarily intended to be used for treating autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications.

Under this agreement, TG Therapeutics has been granted exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize azer-cel in non-oncology indications. In exchange for this license, Precision will receive upfront and potential near-term payments that have been valued at approximately $17.5 million.

The company has also set a target date of mid-2024 to file for investigational new drug (IND) status.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
