TG Stock Down 20% Despite Q1 Earnings Jump Y/Y on Pricing Gains

Shares of Tredegar Corporation TG have declined 19.6% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% growth during the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 6.5% against a 6.8% increase for the broader market.

Tredegar reported first-quarter 2026 net income from continuing operations of 15 cents per share, which surged from 2 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales of $186.5 million denoted a 13.2% rise from $164.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income from continuing operations rose sharply to $5.1 million from $0.7 million a year earlier.

Consolidated EBITDA from ongoing operations edged up to $11.7 million from $11.5 million last year.

Tredegar Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tredegar Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tredegar Corporation Quote

Aluminum Extrusions Drives Growth

Tredegar’s Aluminum Extrusions segment was the primary contributor to first-quarter growth. Net sales for the business climbed 19.3% year over year to $159.5 million, despite a 7.3% decline in sales volume. EBITDA from ongoing operations increased 27.5% to $11.7 million.

The company attributed the higher revenues mainly to the pass-through of elevated metal costs, while profitability benefited from pricing increases and improved material yields. Pricing actions contributed $4.6 million to contribution margin improvement, while lower manufacturing costs tied to material yield also aided results. However, weaker volume, higher labor rates, maintenance expenses, utilities and freight costs partially offset those gains.

Within end markets, nonresidential building and construction volume declined 6%, while automotive and transportation volume dropped 19% amid rising cost pressures. Electrical shipments within the specialty market fell 45% after federal tax credits for solar panels expired. Offsetting some weakness, TSLOTS shipments rose 70%, driven by demand linked to data-containment and data-center infrastructure.

Management also noted that net new orders decreased 20% year over year to an average of 2.8 million pounds per week, reflecting softer U.S. demand and continued pressure from undervalued imported extrusions. Open orders stood at 19 million pounds at quarter-end, down from 25 million pounds a year ago.

High Performance Films Faces Volume Pressure

Tredegar’s High Performance Films business reported weaker results as customer inventory adjustments and maintenance activity weighed on demand. Net sales declined 15.7% year over year to $21.5 million, while sales volume fell 6.9%. EBITDA from ongoing operations decreased 32.5% to $5.1 million.

Surface Protection sales volume dropped 17.5% due to a significant customer inventory correction and scheduled maintenance at another customer. In contrast, advanced packaging films volume increased 5.6%, supported by demand for consumer staple-related products.

The EBITDA decline was primarily driven by lower volume and unfavorable product mix in Surface Protection films, though some cost improvements and productivity gains partly mitigated the impact. The company said tariff actions had not yet adversely affected customer demand in the segment, though it acknowledged uncertainty surrounding consumer electronics markets.

Management Commentary and Market Conditions

President and CEO Arijit “Bapi” DasGupta said Bonnell Aluminum delivered a solid quarter despite challenging market conditions, tariff-related cost pressures and softer order trends following the increase in Section 232 aluminum tariffs. He added that both business units continued to benefit from long-standing customer relationships and differentiated offerings.

Tredegar also highlighted geopolitical disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz beginning in March 2026, which tightened aluminum supply and increased costs. The company said it has shifted nearly all aluminum sourcing previously tied to the Middle East toward North American suppliers to strengthen supply chain stability.

Capital Spending and Financial Position

Tredegar projects 2026 capital expenditures of $20 million for Aluminum Extrusions and $2 million for High Performance Films. The Aluminum Extrusions investments include productivity projects and maintenance spending intended to support continuity of operations.

The company ended the quarter with total debt of $46.3 million, up from $35.1 million at the end of 2025, while cash and cash equivalents rose to $15.6 million from $6.7 million. Net debt increased to $30.7 million from $28.4 million, mainly due to higher working capital needs and raw material stocking amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Other Developments

Corporate expenses declined $2.9 million year over year, primarily due to lower professional fees related to business development activities. Interest expense also fell to $0.4 million from $1 million due to lower debt balances and reduced interest rates.

The company continued to report proceeds related to the prior divestiture of the Terphane business, recording $0.6 million in proceeds during the quarter

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