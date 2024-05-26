TG Metals Ltd. Gears Up for ASX Quotation

TG Metals Ltd. (AU:TG6) has released an update.

TG Metals Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 17,021,373 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code TG6, with the issue dated May 26, 2024. This move signifies the company’s upcoming presence in the financial market, offering an opportunity for investors to engage with TG Metals’ growth journey.

