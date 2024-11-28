News & Insights

TG Metals Announces AGM Resolutions Passed

November 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

TG Metals Ltd. (AU:TG6) has released an update.

TG Metals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Ms. Gloria Zhang and approval of an additional 10% placement capacity. The appointment of a new auditor was also confirmed, reflecting strong shareholder support across all proposals. These outcomes may influence investor interest in TG Metals as it positions itself for future growth.

